ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.55.

COP opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

