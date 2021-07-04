20,850 Shares in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

