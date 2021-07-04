Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 305 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in FMC by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.53 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

