23,000 Shares in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,921,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 176.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 473,052 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $414,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 82.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $413.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.69. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

