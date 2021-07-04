Federated Hermes Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth $32,992,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 779,067 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 521,345 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.