Blair William & Co. IL Takes $82,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,342 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

SMFG opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

