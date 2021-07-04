Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,361 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Kennametal stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

