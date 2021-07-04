Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.26% of Guild worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,246,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24. Guild Holdings has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 million and a PE ratio of 1.79.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Guild Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

