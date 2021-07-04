Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Novanta by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,631,000 after buying an additional 56,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVT stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

