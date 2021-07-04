Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEL stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

