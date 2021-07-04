Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 21,100 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

