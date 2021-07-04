Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.08 Million Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 436,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.35 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

