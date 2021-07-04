Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 264.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,547,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $259.80 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $154.81 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.11.

