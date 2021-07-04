Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLNE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.