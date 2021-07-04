Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 50,700 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBC. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBC stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.