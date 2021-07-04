O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,652 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 263.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,992,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 67,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

