O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 56,116 Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 136.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEJU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leju in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Leju by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Leju by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leju in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.96 on Friday. Leju Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

