Analysts Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Vertiv also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

