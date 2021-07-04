Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $924,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $814,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 366,718 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

