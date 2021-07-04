Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Progyny as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 349,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.98 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,236,464.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,739,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 861,405 shares of company stock valued at $49,491,444. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.