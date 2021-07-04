iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after purchasing an additional 994,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,901,000 after purchasing an additional 183,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $80.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

