Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,004 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Hawkins worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 622.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $711.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

