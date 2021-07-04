Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 13,442 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth $179,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $12.14 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

