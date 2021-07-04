Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $212,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,313 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 244,715 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

