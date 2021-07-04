Bessemer Group Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 199.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Robert Half International stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.