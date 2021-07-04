Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,837 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

