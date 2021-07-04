Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,004 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 470.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

NYSE:GAB opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.