Contrasting Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and Lekoil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.32 -$409.09 million ($4.69) -3.55 Lekoil $48.03 million N/A -$11.58 million N/A N/A

Lekoil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -8.86% -94.82% -13.44% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Par Pacific and Lekoil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Par Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Lekoil.

Risk & Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Lekoil on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 123 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

