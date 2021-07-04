Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of PCFBY stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

