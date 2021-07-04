Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,094 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Lydall worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Lydall by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lydall by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LDL stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 3.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

