54,477 Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $187,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

ATRA opened at $15.92 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,008.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.