Geode Capital Management LLC Has $36.56 Million Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $36,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.