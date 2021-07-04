Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report $144.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.90 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $109.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $634.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -214.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

