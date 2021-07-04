First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Trading 1% Higher

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE)’s stock price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.38. 182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.