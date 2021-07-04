Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CNBX opened at $0.18 on Friday. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19.

Get Cannabics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on developing and marketing bioinformatic delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies, and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds and bioinformatics tools.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.