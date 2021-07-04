Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:CNBX opened at $0.18 on Friday. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19.
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
