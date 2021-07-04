Short Interest in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rises By 24.4%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

