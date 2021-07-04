Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

TYL opened at $464.43 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

