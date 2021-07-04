Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 41.6% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 431.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 33.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $220,000.

JACK opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.17. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

