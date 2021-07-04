Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

CAH opened at $57.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

