Amalgamated Bank Has $487,000 Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CareDx were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CareDx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,901.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNA opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.78. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

