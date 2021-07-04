Amalgamated Bank Has $495,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 6.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

NYSE R opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

