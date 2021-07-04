Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,179 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 97,930 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $77.00 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,472 shares of company stock worth $12,667,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

