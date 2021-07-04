Amalgamated Bank Has $520,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $98.42.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

