$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.08. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 40.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 26.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.