Truist Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $28.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

EQT opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 218,786 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EQT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 631,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

