Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

