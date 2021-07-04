Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $187.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $203.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $473,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,191 shares of company stock worth $28,339,006. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

