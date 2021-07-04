Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 46,719 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 46,719 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.