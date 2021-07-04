Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 516,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

