Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Thursday. Amundi has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

